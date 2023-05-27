Graham Alexander has been handed the task of getting MK Dons out of League Two, appointed today (Saturday) as the head coach at Stadium MK.

Alexander has been out of work, managerially, for nearly a year after leaving Motherwell in July 2022 following their Europa Conference League exit to Sligo Rovers.

The former Scunthorpe United, Luton Town and Preston North End defender racked up nearly 1,000 career appearances before heading into the dugouts as manager, initially on a caretaker basis for North End, in December 2011.

Graham Alexander has experience both in England and in Scotland, having helped Motherwell to Europa Conference League qualification in his last job

His first full-time employment came courtesy of Fleetwood Town, who he guided to promotion to League One in 2014 via the play-offs. He then took Scunthorpe to the League One play-offs in 2016, but they suffered semi-final defeat to Millwall, who went on to the Championship.

More play-offs were to follow for Alexander as he took over at National League side Salford United, taking them to Wembley in 2019, beating AFC Fylde 3-0 in the final to secure the Reds’ EFL status.

Alexander then guided the side to Wembley again for the EFL Trophy final, but was sacked in October 2020 - with Salford sat in fifth in League Two - before the Covid-interrupted final could be played. Club owner Gary Neville described the decision to sack Alexander as a mistake.