Who MK Dons have signed so far in the transfer window

There are less than 24 hours to go before the transfer window closes, and MK Dons are hoping they can make some deals stick before tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Eight have passed through the doors at this stage since the window opened, but Graham Alexander will be keen to add a couple more to that roster before the close of play tonight.
Here are who they have signed so far.
1. Who have MK Dons signed so far in the transfer window?
Eight have arrived at Stadium MK this summer - here's a reminder of who Graham Alexander has added to the squad Photo: MK Dons
2. Alex Gilbey
Gilbey returned to MK Dons after leaving Charlton, and was the first signing through the door. He has been a regular since his comeback, wearing the captain's armband and scoring a vital equaliser against Colchester earlier this month Photo: Jane Russell
3. Cameron Norman
Was Newport County's Player of the Year last season and has been a regular fixture at right-back since arriving Photo: Jane Russell
4. Nathan Harness
The first of two keepers signed in June, Harness left Charlton to join Dons and made his debut for the club in the EFL Trophy win over Chelsea in midweek Photo: Jane Russell