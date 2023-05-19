News you can trust since 1981
Who MK Dons' League Two rivals have released this summer so far

Tis the season for retained lists up and down the football pyramid to be revealed and announced.

By Toby Lock
Published 19th May 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:05 BST

Despite the name, more focus is put on the players leaving clubs than those retained.

Here are the names of those who, so far, have announced their retained lists, and the players who will be leaving those clubs.

Here are the players who have been released following the end of their careers in League Two so far

1. League Two retained lists

Here are the players who have been released following the end of their careers in League Two so far

Dylan Adjei-Hersey, Elliott Bolton, Aaron Cosgrave, David Fisher, Kwaku Frimpong, Luke Jenkins, George Marsh

2. AFC Wimbledon

Dylan Adjei-Hersey, Elliott Bolton, Aaron Cosgrave, David Fisher, Kwaku Frimpong, Luke Jenkins, George Marsh

Scott Moloney, David Moyo, Mark Ellis, Joe Grayson, Solomon Nwabuokei, Benni Smales-Braithwaite, Pawel Zuk

3. Barrow

Scott Moloney, David Moyo, Mark Ellis, Joe Grayson, Solomon Nwabuokei, Benni Smales-Braithwaite, Pawel Zuk

Ryan Clampin, Luke Chambers, Tommy Smith, Luke Hannant, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears, Kieran O’Hara, Tom Eastman, Lordon Akolbire, Emyr Huws, Billy Cracknell, Harvey Sayer, Lion Bello, Benedict Bioletti

4. Colchester United

Ryan Clampin, Luke Chambers, Tommy Smith, Luke Hannant, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears, Kieran O'Hara, Tom Eastman, Lordon Akolbire, Emyr Huws, Billy Cracknell, Harvey Sayer, Lion Bello, Benedict Bioletti

