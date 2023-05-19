Who MK Dons' League Two rivals have released this summer so far

Tis the season for retained lists up and down the football pyramid to be revealed and announced.
Despite the name, more focus is put on the players leaving clubs than those retained.
Here are the names of those who, so far, have announced their retained lists, and the players who will be leaving those clubs.
1. League Two retained lists
Here are the players who have been released following the end of their careers in League Two so far Photo: Lewis Storey
2. AFC Wimbledon
Dylan Adjei-Hersey, Elliott Bolton, Aaron Cosgrave, David Fisher, Kwaku Frimpong, Luke Jenkins, George Marsh Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Barrow
Scott Moloney, David Moyo, Mark Ellis, Joe Grayson, Solomon Nwabuokei, Benni Smales-Braithwaite, Pawel Zuk Photo: Pete Norton
4. Colchester United
Ryan Clampin, Luke Chambers, Tommy Smith, Luke Hannant, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears, Kieran O’Hara, Tom Eastman, Lordon Akolbire, Emyr Huws, Billy Cracknell, Harvey Sayer, Lion Bello, Benedict Bioletti Photo: Pete Norton