MK Dons are likely to stick with a similar defensive structure against Sheffield Wednesday, despite being thrashed 5-0 by Bolton Wanderers in the week

Will MK Dons make changes to face Sheffield Wednesday?

After a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night, MK Dons could be limited in the changes they make to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

By Toby Lock
2 minutes ago

Though defensively, Dons had a torrid night at the University of Bolton Stadium, Mark Jackson is somewhat hamstrung with injuries to Anthony Stewart, Warren O’Hora and Dean Lewington meaning his options to make alterations at the back are limited.

Tennai Watson came on at half-time to give Dons more defensive stability, but they conceded from a third corner, and from another lapse in concentration in stoppage time.

Going forwards, Jackson’s side got into some promising positions too but could not finish off their chances to make more of a game of it.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up to face Sheffield Wednesday.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Despite being beaten five times at Bolton, made some excellent stops to keep the score down somewhat

2. LB - Daniel Harvie

A guaranteed pick at left-back

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Will be looking to put things right after a bad showing on Tuesday

4. CB - Zak Jules

Like Tucker, will be keen to make amends

