Williams apologises for Bolton red card

George Williams has apologised after his red card ultimately cost them a point against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Williams was given his marching orders after he struck substitute Thibaud Verlinden in the face with 24 minutes to go, right in front of Andy Madley, offering the referee no option but to show him the red card.

Dons looked like they would hold on when Lee Nicholls saved Daryl Murphy's penalty in the 89th minute, before the striker made up for it two minutes later when he swept home the winner for the bottom club.

Taking to Twitter, Williams apologised for his actions.

He wrote: "Sorry to all the fans and my teammates for getting sent off. I’ve left myself and the team down. The boys were class today and everyone to a man put a shift in. I’ll learn from it and we will all work hard to put things right. Safe travels."