Williams demands more from Dons after Fleetwood defeat

The Dons dressing room remains unified but must do better to get themselves out of their current rut, says George Williams.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood was their seventh defeat in eight games and leaves them just one point and one position above the League One relegation zone.

Ched Evans' goal five minutes from time was the difference between the sides, though Fleetwood dominated possession as Dons sat deep from the opening whistle and invited pressure from the off.

Ultimately, despite being just five minutes away from snatching a point at the Highbury Stadium, Williams said the Dons dressing room remains unified and together, but they are all demanding more of themselves.

He said: "A lot of us have been in this position before, and it would be easy to go against each other, go against the staff. Everyone is together – you could see that in the performance. We were blocking shots, and crosses, so it makes it even more gutting.

"League One is a tough division, we just have to be better, plain and simple. We've had a lot of injuries but we have to look at ourselves first and foremost and everyone must focus on improving."

Speaking after the game, Paul Tisdale said Dons' defensive approach to the game at Fleetwood was not ideal but needed to be done to get a point.

And Williams said Evans' late goal was a hard one to take given how well the side defended.

"It's hard to put into words. We put in a shift, defensively. If we'd have come off with a point, we'd all come off patting each other on the back. We're all gutted, the dressing room was a bit flat but what can you do? We've got to keep going, keep fighting.

"We weren't as good as we could have been with the ball, but without it we were compact, solid and hard to beat. It's unfortunate for their goal, but it's one of those things. We've got to stick together."