Williams excited for spicy AFC Wimbledon game

Defender George Williams says the rivalry between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon will give Saturday's game an extra edge.

The game, which kicks-off at an early time of midday at Stadium MK, will be the ninth time the sides have met since 2012, and the second time already this season.

Williams is no stranger to playing AFC Wimbledon

Williams, who has played in four of the games in the past, says it is almost impossible to ignore the rivalry between the sides, but believes it only adds to the occasion when the teams play.

"For the fans, it is huge. We know they give each other stick on social media and in the stands, but for us, we have to put 100 per cent into every game, so we have to look at it like every other game. There is spice there though.

"It will be a big one – a nice early kick-off. It's big one for us and for the fans, but we have to treat it like a normal game. But I think there will be a good atmosphere at Stadium MK.

"There is an extra bit of buzz around the place, it's hard to ignore that, but it will be exciting for everyone. You feel it on the pitch too, I assume they'll bring a few fans too. We certainly felt it for that Mansfield game."