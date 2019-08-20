Williams goal 'a bit of a blur' in Lincoln thriller

Goal-scorer George Williams admitted his goal was a bit of a blur as he deflected the winner past Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers on Tuesday night.

The defender climbed above Lincoln's Neal Eardley, but went to ground in the process, and Jordan Bowery's strike bounced off Williams and past the keeper to make it 2-1 as Dons claimed the victory at Stadium MK.

Asked to recall his goal, Williams said: "In all honesty, my memory is really bad at the best of times! I remember Jordan hit it, I was on the floor and I was just trying to get something on it to steer it in. I need to look at it back to see what actually happened, it's all a bit of a blur.

"We did actually work on the training ground with the switching of play – you saw it with Callum's goal too."

After losing at Wycombe on Saturday, Williams said bouncing back was vital but they had to do it the hard way against a Lincoln side who not only beat Dons twice en route to the League Two title last season, but also arrived at Stadium MK top of League One.

Williams said: "We were disappointed with the Wycombe result so it was important to put that right. We want to make this place really uncomfortable for teams to come to. Although we didn't dominate possession, we got the three points.

Williams celebrates at full time

"It was a really satisfying win. They beat us twice last year, they came here top of the league, so we knew it was going to be a big tough game. We were under the cosh at times, but I felt comfortable, we looked solid and I'm really happy with the result.