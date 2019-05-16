Williams is looking forward to a break from football

After a promotion campaign going right to the final day of the season, Dons defender George Williams is eager for some time off.

The 26-year-old made his first start in nearly four months in Dons' 1-0 win over Mansfield Town on the final day of the season to secure automatic promotion, having missed most of 2019 with a hamstring injury.

Williams said while he cannot wait to return to League 1 next season, he is more than ready for a break after a tough time since his return to MK Dons.

He said: "We're going in to next season off the back of a promotion, so we'll be buzzing. I cannot wait to get going again, but at the moment, I'm going to switch off!

"I'll switch off from football. In the grand scheme of things, we don't get much time off, so I'll enjoy the next two months, spend time with friends and family, go on holiday and have a few well-deserved drinks!"

Williams began his career at Stadium MK before being let go as an 18-year-old, heading to university before rebuilding his career in the professional career. The defender had celebrated promotion previously in his career when with Barnsley, but admitted doing it with the club he grew up supporting will always be something special.

George Williams celebrates

"Getting promoted with Barnsley was amazing," he continued. "But with my home town club, where I had a season ticket and would go home and away means a lot. I'm over the moon.

"It doesn't get much better. It would have been nice to have had it done earlier, but at home, the support was brilliant and it was a day I'll never forget. You couldn't ask for a better way to go up.

"To go up at the first time of asking is a big achievement. Tis and the staff tried to embed their philosophy slowly, week by week, and that was perfect.

"I think it was the aim from the start. It's job done. It was a really disappointing season last season, so it's credit to the staff and players to turn it around. It can be hard to change a losing mentality. So to turn it around at the first time of asking is brilliant and we're back where we belong. Onwards and upwards.