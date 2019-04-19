Williams' welcome return to action

The return of George Williams came as a huge relief to Dons boss Paul Tisdale.

The 26-year-old had not played since January 12, hobbling off against Bury with a hamstring injury which has ruled him out since.

Having warmed up with the team last week at Tranmere, Williams was not expected to return this season but he came off the bench late in the day against Notts County on Good Friday to mark his comeback.

Tisdale said he was delighted to see Williams return to the fold, along with forward Robbie Simpson, who add much-needed character to the dressing room.

He said: "We weren't even considering (Williams) being a part of anything until this week. He's had a two weeks of half training to be honest. We discussed him coming on late in a game, with 15 minutes to go it was a heck of a boost.

"Having both him and Robbie Simpson back on the bench was great, they're leaders in the squad. It brought a lot to the dressing room."