Williamson given England captain’s armband for Euro 2022 tournament

Leah Williamson will lead out England during the Women’s European Championships this summer after she was named captain for the tournament by manager Sarina Wiegman.

Williamson, from Milton Keynes, has been stand-in skipper for the side in the absence of Steph Houghton, who has been recovering from a Achilles injury which has ruled her out of international duty for over a year.

The Arsenal defender has the opportunity to walk her country out in her home town of Milton Keynes this summer too, with Stadium MK hosting one of the tournament’s semi-final games in July.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family,” Williamson said.

“I am honoured to be asked to lead us at the Euros. Steph Houghton is one of this country’s all-time greats and to follow in her footsteps - and all of those special names who have led the team in the past - means so much.

“Although I will be wearing the armband, I know we have a squad full of leaders who share my pride and passion in playing for our country.

“Whether I am captain or not, I will never take anything for granted and will always do my best for England every time I pull on the shirt.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman said: “This decision gives us continuity at this important final period as we build towards the tournament. It is important we give everyone clarity.

“Leah has been a great leader for us and I know she will continue to set the example we need in her work on and off the pitch.”

Outgoing skipper Steph Houghton, who has not played for England for over a year through injury, added her full support to Williamson, adding: “The captaincy is being passed on to a very deserving and driven leader in Leah Williamson, with all the attributes an England captain needs to be successful and I have no doubt she will be.