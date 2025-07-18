Williamson helps England to reach semi-finals after nail-biter with Sweden

The skipper watched on from the side of the pitch during the nerby shoot-out

Captain Leah Williamson had a nervy time on the sidelines as she watched England beat Sweden on sudden-death penalties to reach the semi-final of the European Championships.

The Arsenal centre-back, from Newport Pagnell, looked as though she would be coming home after the Lionesses fell 2-0 down inside 25 minutes, thanks to goals from Kosovare Asllani and fellow Gunners team-mate Stina Blackstenius.

But a stunning turnaround late in the day saw England net twice in less than two minutes, with Lucy Bronze and teenager Michelle Agyemang drawing them level, sending the tie into extra-time.

Williamson appeared to land awkwardly in the first-half of extra-time, rolling her ankle which needed treatment, before limping out at the break in favour of Niamh Charles.

With neither side able to break the deadlock, the clash headed to penalties. The goalkeepers were on form, with England’s Hannah Hampton saving two and Swedish counterpart Jennifer Falk kept out four, but blasted her own spot-kick over the bar when faced with the chance to send her nation through.

Bronze slammed home her penalty in sudden-death but Smilla Holmberg blasted her effort high over the bar to set up England’s semi-final with Italy next Tuesday (July 22).