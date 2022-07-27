Williamson is ready to lead England out at Wembley for Euro 2022 final

There was little time to celebrate for England captain Leah Williamson after she led the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 final on Tuesday night.

The Arsenal ace, who comes from Milton Keynes, has been a cool character throughout the tournament and her temperament changed precious little after England blew Sweden away 4-0 in their semi-final .

Despite the history-making performance at Bramall Lane, 25-year-old Williamson was adamant that in order to continue their success into Sunday’s final, which will feature the winner of the second semi-final taking place between Germany and France at Stadium MK, England have to remain level-headed.

“You have to celebrate it now, because we've got to where we want to be, but we still have one game to go,” she said afterwards. “It's a good moment, we'll let it all sink in but we'll get back to business.”

Following in the footsteps of rugby, football and cricket teams before them, Williamson and England’s top scorer Beth Mead are rumoured to be in line to be honoured by the Queen should they lift the trophy at Wembley on Sunday.

For Williamson though, she is only looking forward to leading her team-mates out at Wembley.