Williamson lifts European Championship trophy in Lionesses win

The Newport Pagnell star cannot stop lifting trophies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leah Williamson said she was in total disbelief after England Lionesses overcame Spain on penalties to win the European Championships for a second time.

The captain defender, from Newport Pagnell, had the country on the edges of their seats after a dramatic 1-1 draw after extra-time, sending the game to penalties. And though Williamson missed her spot-kick, Chloe Kelly scored the decisive penalty to be named Europe’s best again, avenging their World Cup final defeat from two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Total disbelief,” said Williamson when she was asked to sum up her emotions afterwards. “At the same time, I knew it was going to happen. There's always a moment when I think, right girls, let's turn it on. The way we defended as a team, nothing came through us. It felt like it was going to be our day.

"Relentless, we have players who absolutely love it. It's just unbelievable to do it again. And after that first game, no-one thought we would - and fair enough! But nothing has changed.

"The stakes, everything was higher. We have ridden our luck, but I don't think we were lucky."

It caps a sensational season for Williamson, who also lifted the Champions League with her club side Arsenal earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former England team-mate Ellen White heaped praise on her former skipper saying she led by example throughout the tournament.

“First and foremost, Leah Williamson is a great person,” said White, who retired after England’s last Euros success. “She really had to step into that role as captain. She led by example. She isn't someone who shot us. She lets her football do the talking, but she also leans on other people in the group.

“I think that's been really great - she kind of delegates as well. She is a special person and she is a great footballer.

“She has experienced everything, and now she is a back-to-back Euros-winning captain.”