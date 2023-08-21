Williamson praises ‘warriors of today’ after Lionesses defeated in World Cup final

Injured England skipper Leah Williamson heaped praise on her defeated team-mates after England were beaten 1-0 in the World Cup final by Spain on Sunday.

The Arsenal defender missed out on the competition after suffering a cruciate ligament injury earlier this year. The star, from Newport Pagnell, lifted the European Championship trophy of the Lionesses last year, but had to watch on from the stands in Sydney as Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game to claim the title for the Spanish.

Praising her team-mates on social media, Williamson wrote: “These girls are no the princesses that USED to grace your bedtime stories.

“They are the warriors of today, that had a voice when there was no say or sway. They rewrite the definition of strength year on year and know they are their own biggest competition.