Williamson praises ‘warriors of today’ after Lionesses defeated in World Cup final

The missing England star was full of praise for her Lioness team-mates

By Toby Lock
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read

Injured England skipper Leah Williamson heaped praise on her defeated team-mates after England were beaten 1-0 in the World Cup final by Spain on Sunday.

The Arsenal defender missed out on the competition after suffering a cruciate ligament injury earlier this year. The star, from Newport Pagnell, lifted the European Championship trophy of the Lionesses last year, but had to watch on from the stands in Sydney as Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game to claim the title for the Spanish.

Praising her team-mates on social media, Williamson wrote: “These girls are no the princesses that USED to grace your bedtime stories.

“They are the warriors of today, that had a voice when there was no say or sway. They rewrite the definition of strength year on year and know they are their own biggest competition.

“Tomorrow to them sounds like an opportunity. You just need to listen.”

