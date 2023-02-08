Williamson returns to England squad for Arnold Clark Cup

Milton Keynes’ Leah Williamson looks set to lead England out in her home town next week after she was recalled for the Arnold Clark Cup.

Two games will be played at Stadium MK on Thursday February 16, beginning with Italy vs Belgium before England take on South Korea.

Captain Williamson led England to the European Championship trophy last year, but missed out on friendly games against Norway and Japan in November through injury.

“I’m very happy [Williamson’s] back too,” said England manager Sarina Wiegman. “It’s good to have your captain back with the quality she brings.”

Williamson and England will go on to play Italy in Coventry on Sunday February 19 and round out the tournament at Ashton Gate in Bristol, taking on Belgium on February 22.

England squad for the Arnold Cup

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Emily Ramsey, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Fran Kirby, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem.

