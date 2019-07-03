Williamson's final ambitions are ended by USA

Leah Williamson’s dreams of reaching the Women’s World Cup final came to an end on Tuesday night when England were beaten 2-1 by USA.

In a thrilling encounter in Lyon, France, a late Steph Houghton penalty miss scuppered England’s chances of taking the clash to extra time, with the US booking their place in Sunday’s final.

Williamson was an unused substitute in the semi final

Williamson, an unused substitute in the semi final, consoled her team-mates, including forward Ellen White, at the full time whistle.

Speaking afterwards, manager Phil Neville said: “I’m proud. They have touched the hearts of the nation.

“I couldn’t ask for more. We had the time of our lives.”

It is the third time in a row the Lionesses have been knocked out at the semi final stage, while USA go on to their third consecutive final, aiming for back-to-back victories.

Williamson was born and grew up in Milton Keynes, but has been an Arsenal player since 2014.

The defender helped guide Arsenal to the Women’s Super League title with a game to spare.