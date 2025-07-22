Williamson to lead England Lionesses out in European Championship final

The Newport Pagnell footballer will lead England out in a final once more

Late dramatics at the Stade de Genève saw Leah Williamson’s England go from the brink of European Championship exit to booking a spot in Sunday’s final with a 2-1 win over Italy.

Trailing to Barbara Bonansea’s 33rd minute goal, the Lionesses needed Michelle Agyemang, who replaced skipper Williamson with five minutes to go, to net an equaliser deep into stoppage time at the end of the game to send the game into extra time.

But with just seconds remaining in the second-half of extra time, Emma Severini hauled down Beth Mead to concede a penalty. Chloe Kelly got lucky when her initial penalty was saved by Italian shot-stopper Laura Giuliani, but the rebound came back her way to send England into the final.

They must wait on the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between Germany and Spain to discover who they will play in Basel on Sunday.

Williamson will lead England out in the final once again, and could cap a brilliant season having helped Arsenal to Champions League victory earlier this year.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “I’m very proud, everyone who plays for this team knows how lucky they are to have stepped into a time where we are so successful, but also how inspirational it is. I’m very proud, one more to go.

“Those girls deserve their flowers. Everyone played their role. I’m annoyed we get into these situations, miscommunications and not sticking to the plan but you cannot take anything away from the team and the girls.

“While there are seconds on the clock, we always have a chance. It’s not if, but how and when.

“It has not been smooth sailing (in this competition), things haven’t gone to plan. The level just keeps rising in this game, and it hasn’t been smooth for anyone. It makes for a great tournament, but we have to keep rising with it and we have to find our feet quicker.

“We’ll give it everything we can. I’ll enjoy watching the other semi-final.”