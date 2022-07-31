Williamson wants Euro 2022 final to be the start of a new chapter for women’s game

Leah Williamson hopes the Euro 2022 final with Germany is the start of something big for the women’s game.

The tournament has captured the nation, with thousands watching the three group games held in Milton Keynes - Williamson’s home town - before the sell-out semi-final last Wednesday night saw Germany qualify for the final with a 2-1 win over France.

Read More Williamson is ready to lead England out at Wembley for Euro 2022 final

Williamson, who grew up in Newport Pagnell, will lead England out tonight at Wembley as skipper of the side in front of another sell-out crowd.

With the popularity of the competition, the 25-year-old hopes this is the beginning of another chapter of the women’s game growing in the country.

“What we’ve seen already is that this hasn’t just been a change for women’s football, but society in general and how we’re looked upon,” she said.

“There will be a moment of reflection. It’s my job to go out and win but I hope this is the start; this is a marker for the future.”

“For every success we make and change of judgement or opening the eyes of people who view women as someone who is equal - that changes society and that is a powerful message.