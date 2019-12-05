Willo gives the gift of football to Old Stratford students

George Williams helped give the Gift of Football to students at Old Stratford Primary School on Monday.

At a special assembly, the Dons defender shared his thoughts on the importance of teamwork.

Each pupil from Old Stratford Primary School received a free ticket voucher to attend Dons' League One fixture against Oxford United next weekend.

“It’s really important to go out in the community and interact with the fans and try to inspire them," said Williams. "We, as MK Dons, want to make an impression on the young people of Milton Keynes, and look to help them to excel in their education, while also providing the opportunity for them to experience live football at Stadium MK.

“I had a great chat with the pupils, we spoke about my diet, how many days of the week I train, how important it was for me to continue my education and we even touched on other sports including NFL."

The Yokohama Gift of Football at Your School scheme sees the club visit schools in Milton Keynes and to provide each pupil with the opportunity to watch MK Dons in action at Stadium MK.

The scheme, which aims to interact with over 15,000 young people in Milton Keynes schools, has been made possible thanks to the support of Yokohoma.

For more information on how MK Dons can bring the Gift of Football to your school, call 0333 200 5343 or email jake.butler@mkdonsset.com.