Wilson's hat-trick leads Newport to Cup glory

Ben Wilson scored a hat-trick for Newport Pagnell Town as they beat Buckingham Town to lift the MKBCYFL Cup at Stadium MK.

Newport were the winners last year and were keen to defend their title and retain the cup. Buckingham, however, have enjoyed an impressive run in the cup to date and were obviously up for the challenge.

Wilson scored twice before the break and then completed his hat-trick in the second period before Buckingham’s Ethan White scored with 15 minutes to go.

A final push from both teams saw a hectic last few minutes – including a goal line clearance by Newport – but the current holders held on to keep the cup for a second year.