Winkelman admits change will not come overnight

Patience will be key for chairman Pete Winkelman as Dons are still without a win for more than two months.

After sacking Paul Tisdale and replacing him with Russell Martin, Dons’ fortunes have altered precious little, despite a visible improvement on the pitch.

But after Tisdale warned things may not change until the January transfer window opens prior to his sacking, Winkelman admits he nay be right.

“It is really difficult when you’re losing games, but we’ve been losing games for a long time now,” he said.

“What we’ve seen in every game is a better performance. In the first half against Rotherham, we can see how powerful it can be. I felt it. But I have to give this time.

“We’re very brittle, and we need to deal with that. Paul Tisdale said it was January before we could get it together, and that may well be the case. Russell is doing everything he can to do it sooner.

“He has already spoken about getting different kinds of ammunition and we have to look closely at that.

“In order to do that, to keep going and investing, we need to have a really powerful business behind it. And the reason we’re able to go forward even when things go wrong for us, even after a good season, is because of everything else that goes on here.

"It’s all the work behind the scenes in this building, like catering for 14,500 people here in December. Because of that work and effort, it allows us to think about what we can do with this team.”