Winkelman did his due diligence on new boss Martin before offering him the position

Pete Winkelman said he had done his homework on Russell Martin before offering him the job as MK Dons manager on Saturday night.

After signing the player in January, Winkelman said he immediately struck up a rapport with Martin, and felt he was a man who he wanted to keep at the club beyond his playing days.

With the club suffering it’s worst ever run of form, the chairman began to ask around about Martin’s credentials as a potential successor, and when he called time on Tisdale’s tenure in charge, the chairman said Martin was the first person he turned to.

He said: “When Russell first came, he came with all the qualifications behind him and was already on his Pro Licence, and doing a football management diploma too.

“Over the last couple of weeks, I was doing background work and what people have said to me about him has only reinforced the idea. It’s not what we planned, it’s early and not the obvious reaction, but I knew I’d give this guy a job.

“When we saw things go wrong for Paul, I immediately thought Russell. We were having to make that massive decision.”

While Martin takes over with the side in 21st in League One, the chairman has urged for patience as the new man establishes himself in the job.

“It won’t all turn around when you click your fingers,” he added. “We need to give him the chance to find his feet, to experiment with his team, a chance for players to come back and to give us positivity to pull us through.

“Suddenly, the club is buzzing again, out of the doldrums and we haven’t even played a game. I’ve not given him the easiest task at all, but I am quite excited.”