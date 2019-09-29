Winning at home the 'be-all and end-all' for Sunderland boss Ross

Sunderland boss Jack Ross said it was vital for his side to pick up three points against MK Dons at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

After an indifferent September, Sunderland rounded out the month with wins over Premier League Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup, before beating Dons 2-1.

While the win keeps the Black Cats fifth in League One, manager Jack Ross said it was especially important to win at home to ease the nerves of the supporters.

He said: “I’m very pleased to win the game and with large parts of it and we have created a lot in recent matches and we need to be more ruthless.

“Winning here is the be-all and end-all and I’ve learned that in my 16 months at the club.

“We have a free week this week which we look forward to."

Both of Sunderland's goals - from Max Power and then Luke O'Nien - were spectacular finishes, but when pushed on whose was better, Ross said: “Max's. We've spoken about Max's goal but it was an outstanding finish. To hit the ball coming from that side of the pitch takes a lot of ability."