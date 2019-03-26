Winters double secures win for Newport Pagnell Town

Darren Lynch demanded more from his Newport Pagnell Town side at half time against Wellingborough Town, and he got the perfect response with two second half strikes to secure the win.

Josh Winters scored twice in 15 minutes to see off Wellingborough and keep hold of their eighth place in UCL Premier Division. But while the second half performance saw off the visitors comfortably, Lynch admitted he was disappointed with his side in the opening 45 minutes.

"We started very slowly and allowed them to get a foothold in the game but in all honesty the first half was a bit of a damp squib," he said. "I asked for a bit more from the lads during the interval and to be fair I got the reaction I asked for."

Winters glanced on Liam Smyth's corner to give Newport the lead on 61 minutes, before coolly slotting between the keeper's legs to make it 2-0 15 minutes later.

Lynch continued: "The rest of the half was about game management and although they had another shout for another penalty, we saw the game out and with it another pleasing three points."

The Swans travel to 14th placed Sleaford Town on Saturday.