Woburn and Wavendon FC given a sponsorship boost

A grassroots football club based in the Milton Keynes area and run by volunteers has been boosted by the support of a major national property company.

For the next two seasons the kits of two Woburn and Wavendon FC junior sides will be emblazoned with the Gallagher Estates logo after a sponsorship deal was finalised between the club and the developers of the Milton Keynes Western Expansion Area and Eagle Farm Wavendon.

The under-11 Hurricanes, who play in the Milton Keynes & District Development League, and the under-13 Lionesses, who compete in the Bedfordshire FA Girls League, will both display the Gallagher name on the front of their shirts.

Club Chairman, Robert Hill said the sponsorship would allow the club to engage in a wide variety of activities.

“Long-term partnerships like this one enable us to look ahead and realise visions, rather than just deal with short term necessities.

“Knowing Gallagher was very much a major force in developing the future of Wavendon and other local areas, we approached them and suggested there could be numerous ways for us to work together for the future.

“They really took it on board and realised how important it is to attract sponsorship and support from large corporations as we look to engage with more and more youngsters.

“This deal will enable us to invest in other initiatives such as Goalability – a pan-disability football sessions for kids, and Wildcats sessions – designed to get more girls playing football.

“Ultimately it all helps us deliver even more fun, friendship and football, whilst developing communities in a cohesive and sustainable way.”

Richard Edwards, Planning Director of Gallagher Estates, said the financial support was the latest stage in the relationship between the company and the FA Charter Standard club.

He said: “I’m delighted that Gallagher will be supporting Woburn and Wavendon for the next two seasons. We’ve had a very good relationship with them for a number of years, and we’ve had some first-hand experience of some of the great work they do in the community.

“All the volunteers at the club work extremely hard to put on a great sporting facility for the boys and girls in the area, and I’m extremely proud that we will play a small role in keeping that going.

“It’s always at the top of Gallagher’s agenda to get involved in the local communities in which we operate, and I couldn’t think of a grassroots club to better display the Gallagher name. I hope we can continue the partnership long into the future.”

The Lions and Lionesses teams are made up of almost 500 boys and girls of all ages. Away fixtures are often held just down the road at Wixams – one of Gallagher’s major developments.