Daniel Harvie and Warren O'Hora celebrate at the full-time whistle

Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Scott Twine's 13th goal of the season fired Dons into fourth spot in League One as they beat Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 10:46 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 8

Made a good save in the first half, and commanded his box brilliantly in the second to keep back-to-back clean sheets. Gives Dons a sense of calm.

2. Harry Darling - 8

A great return to the side after missing the last three. Silenced Wycombe's aerial threats and limited the hosts to half-chances

3. Dean Lewington - 7.5

Kept McClearly on a short leash for the most part, standing firm in the second half when Wycombe went long

4. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Another 'typical' O'Hora performance. Calm, assured, confident on the ball and gave up very little.

