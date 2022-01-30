Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 8
Made a good save in the first half, and commanded his box brilliantly in the second to keep back-to-back clean sheets. Gives Dons a sense of calm.
2. Harry Darling - 8
A great return to the side after missing the last three. Silenced Wycombe's aerial threats and limited the hosts to half-chances
3. Dean Lewington - 7.5
Kept McClearly on a short leash for the most part, standing firm in the second half when Wycombe went long
4. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
Another 'typical' O'Hora performance. Calm, assured, confident on the ball and gave up very little.