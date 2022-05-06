Troy Parrott with his head in his hands after a frustrating night against Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Wycombe took control of the League One play-off semi-final with a 2-0 win over 10-man MK Dons on Thursday night.

By Toby Lock
Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:54 am

Goals from Ryan Tafazolli and Sam Vokes ensured Gareth Ainsworth’s side take the advantage into Sunday’s second leg at Stadium MK.

In a performance not akin to one Dons fans have seen of late, here’s how we rated the players at Adams Park.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Felt he was fouled as he was crowed out at the corner which Tafazolli headed past him. Never really under significant threat, though was beaten by two powerful headers.

2. Harry Darling - 5.5

Lost out in the aerial battle crucially for both goals

3. Warren O'Hora - 6

Misjudged an early ball which Vokes swiped and missed at. Was kept on his toes throughout as Wycombe pressed high

4. Dean Lewington - 5.5

Like O'Hora, was on high alert for the whole game. Struggled to keep tabs on McCleary

