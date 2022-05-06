Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Goals from Ryan Tafazolli and Sam Vokes ensured Gareth Ainsworth’s side take the advantage into Sunday’s second leg at Stadium MK.
In a performance not akin to one Dons fans have seen of late, here’s how we rated the players at Adams Park.
1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5
Felt he was fouled as he was crowed out at the corner which Tafazolli headed past him. Never really under significant threat, though was beaten by two powerful headers.
Photo: Clive Rose
2. Harry Darling - 5.5
Lost out in the aerial battle crucially for both goals
Photo: Jane Russell
3. Warren O'Hora - 6
Misjudged an early ball which Vokes swiped and missed at. Was kept on his toes throughout as Wycombe pressed high
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Dean Lewington - 5.5
Like O'Hora, was on high alert for the whole game. Struggled to keep tabs on McCleary
Photo: Jane Russell