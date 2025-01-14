Former MK Dons manager Paul Ince is a 10/1 shot to take over at Wycombe.Former MK Dons manager Paul Ince is a 10/1 shot to take over at Wycombe.
Wycombe Wanderers manager odds: Former MK Dons boss, Brentford assistant manager and former Oxford United and Wales manager touted for Adams Park hotseat

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 14:44 BST
Former MK Dons manager Paul Ince continues to be touted by the bookies for a return to management.

He is a 10/1 shot with BonusCodeBets to become the new Wycombe manager after Matt Bloomfield left the role to become Luton Town’s new manager.

Ince won the Football League Trophy in March 2008, before guiding the Dons to the League Two title just weeks later during his first spell at the club.

The former Manchester United man, who has been linked to a number of recent vacant jobs around the EFL, including Northampton Town and Fleetwood, left Stadium MK to take over at Blackburn before returning the MK a year later,

It proved to be a less successful spell with the Dons, finishing in 13th place in League One in the 2009/10 season.

Wycombe are currently second in League One having been up there all season.

3/1

1. Claus Norgaard

3/1 Photo: Getty Images

9/2

2. Des Buckingham

9/2 Photo: Getty Images

5/1

3. Michael Appleton

5/1 Photo: Getty Images

5/1

4. Lee Bell

5/1 Photo: Getty Images

