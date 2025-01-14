He is a 10/1 shot with BonusCodeBets to become the new Wycombe manager after Matt Bloomfield left the role to become Luton Town’s new manager.

Ince won the Football League Trophy in March 2008, before guiding the Dons to the League Two title just weeks later during his first spell at the club.

The former Manchester United man, who has been linked to a number of recent vacant jobs around the EFL, including Northampton Town and Fleetwood, left Stadium MK to take over at Blackburn before returning the MK a year later,

It proved to be a less successful spell with the Dons, finishing in 13th place in League One in the 2009/10 season.