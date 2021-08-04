Young Lions to take on Kosovo at Stadium MK

Fans at Stadium MK

England's U21s will look to book a spot in the 2023 European Championships with a win over Kosovo at Stadium MK next month.

Lee Carsley's side will play in Milton Keynes on Tuesday September 7 - his first game in charge - as they look to qualify for the competition which will be stages in Romania and Georgia. England will also take on Albania, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Andorra in Group G.

Stadium MK is no stranger to hosting England games, having witnessed the U21s on four previous occasions.

Carsley said: “I’m looking forward to taking an England team back to Milton Keynes and the top-class venue that is Stadium MK.

“One of the benefits of the U21s is that we’re able to take the team around the country regularly so this is another great opportunity to showcase the national team to a different community who hopefully come out in force to cheer us on.

“I’m also confident that the fixture won’t disappoint. As they have already proven across their national teams, Kosovo will provide a tough test and it promises to be an entertaining encounter.”