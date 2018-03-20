Fourth place for Kettle at the Junior Champs

James Kettle took a creditable fourth place at the English Junior Championships this last weekend in Hull.

Seeded four, he made light work of the first two rounds with back to back 3-0 victories. His quarter final saw him take on his Buckinghamshire team mate, Alex Mullis winning 3-0 to move onto the semis.

James semi-final opponent was the British Junior Open Champion and number 1 seed and despite a spirited performance he fell to a 3-0 loss.

James was left to the third place playoff where he faced the second seed. An unusually slow start saw James fall 2-0 and despite pulling one back, ended up losing 3-1, having to settle for fourth spot.