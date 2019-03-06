Future tennis stars rewarded

Young aces from Stony Stratford Tennis Club were rewarded for a terrific season at the Junior Presentation evening on Sunday.

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman was the guest of honour and presented the players with their prizes.

Awards went to:

8&U: Srivats Anand

9&U: Kyle Babbage

10&U: Emily Marshall

12&U: Tobi Akinwumi

14&U: Annabel Flett

16&U: Daniel Rowland

There were also prizes for Ethan Smith and Conor Wood, while Joe Taylor, was named Player of the Year.

Simon Burn, Club Chairman said: “We have the best coaching team in the region. This, coupled with the excellent facilities is bearing such fruit, attracting new members to the club, raising the playing standards and encouraging players to enjoy the environment and spend time at the club.”