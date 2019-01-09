Bletchley man takes over as Leighton Buzzard golf captain

A Bletchley man who served in the RAF for 14 years has been installed as the new Captain of Leighton Buzzard Golf club – escorted in handcuffs to the first tee for Sunday’s drive-in, committed to 12-months “hard labour” for allegedly not settling his final mess bill.

Neath-born Robbie John was a ground communications engineer before he returned to civvy street 30 years ago and setting up home on the “racecourse estate” in Bletchley. He later joined Milton Keynes Council, installing community alarms in homes before retiring four years ago

Red-shirted Robbie John with his Vice Captain Simon Rossiter and club colleagues at Sundays golf club Captains drive-in

The traditional drive-in ruse encapsulating Robbie’s roots, service career, and love of rugby was the work of his Vice Captain Simon Rossiter, himself a former RAF helicopter pilot, ably supported by members of the Leighton Buzzard Air Cadets who formed a guard of honour, club friends and colleagues and witnessed by more than 100 club members.

Simon said: “We had to find a way of getting Robbie to the first tee; arresting him on a trump charge to make sure he couldn’t escape from 12 months hard work as golf club Captain did the job. He’s a super guy and will be a great ambassador for the club and its members.”

Robbie, 69, an 11-handicap golfer whose love of sport extends to supporting MK Dons and Liverpool football clubs, is also a keen follower of Neath rugby club. He’s been a member of Leighton Buzzard golf club for 39 years and was Captain of the Senior Section in 2016.

During his year in office, Robbie will be raising funds for Newlife, a charity which supports disabled children with equipment grants, play and health services.

The Leighton Buzzard club has 600 playing members, around 150 of whom live in Milton Keynes, Bletchley and surrounding villages....with Robbie succeeding Jeremy Taylor who lives in the village of Nash, near Milton Keynes.