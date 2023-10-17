Buckinghamshire crowned Women's County Champions
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the six-team Finals organised by England Golf, Buckinghamshire County Ladies Golf Association (BCLGA) fielded a team of 10 players (Ella Butteriss, Megan Dennis, Lily Robinson, Lulu Leetham, Emily Gilmour, Demi Maxey, Ellie Lichtenhein, Rachel Mackinley, Georgia Lloyd and Alice Kozlowski) representing clubs from across the County, including Beaconsfield, Buckingham, The Buckinghamshire, Abbey Hill, Harewood Downs, Elleborough and Woburn.
The Bucks team had qualified for the 9th year running for the Women's County Final and for the first time in the history of the competition walked away with the Trophy. That this should happen in the Centenary Year of the BCLGA is a wonderful coincidence.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aged between just 14 and 26 the young girls and women of the Bucks County Team showcased golf at its very best and Bucks remained unbeaten in the round robin match-play competition against Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Essex, Dorset and Sussex, securing the win with the final day still to play.
County Captain, Susanna Mitterer and County Coach, Tony Bowers were elated with the result and full of praise for all the team members as well as the wonderful volunteers in the County Golf Association who have worked so very hard for many years to make this happen.