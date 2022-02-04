Huge new golf superstore set to open in Milton Keynes

There's never been a better time to take up golf with the launch of AFGolf Store which is opening a new centre in Bletchley.

The state-of-the-art golf superstore, located opposite MK Dons stadium, will open on February 18, with the aim of combining great customer service with the very latest technology.

With its flagship store in Cambridge welcoming customers since 2019 and its sister site opening in Peterborough in 2020, this new centre will welcome both new and experienced golfers and offer a customer experience second to none.

AFGolf Store promise to deliver the most expansive custom fitting experience, with all major brands available to trial including Taylormade Callaway, Titleist, Cobra, Mizuno and Ping

Alan Fletcher, managing director, said: "We are a family owned golf retail and coaching business with the simple aim to create a unique and exciting shopping and coaching experience for all golfers.

"Even through lockdown we have been investing and expanding and we want to bring our AFGolf family to Milton Keynes.Our aim is not just to create a new 'shop' in the town which brings jobs and choice but more to be part of the community."

The new AFGolf Store, at 4,500 sq ft, it the largest golf store in Milton Keynes, and the ideal destination for golfing expertise.

The fundamental drive of the business is to deliver exceptional customer service and introduce golfers to the very best options on the market, regardless of whether they are new to the sport, or an experienced player looking to reduce their handicap and increase performance.

Their team of PGA professionals and club fitters are available to help and offer advice whether it be a re-grip on a driver, or a brand new set of Irons.

The free golf club fitting service will be available to book seven days a week. All fittings are free of charge, and the team will always tailor their approach based upon the specific requirements of the customer.

Despite the numerous challenges brought about by Covid-19, 2020 saw a record uptake in individuals playing golf, and AFGolf Store are determined to help make the sport even more accessible.

AFGolf Store hope that this new location will provide greater flexibility for visiting customers to sample the supreme customer service, and family environment that the team has managed to cultivate and nurture over the past three years.

AFGolf Store Milton Keynes will also offer comprehensive coaching support courtesy of lead coach Elliott Appleby. Elliott will work alongside customers to identify potential improvements in their game, or simply assist in selecting the correct golfing equipment for their style of play.

The coaching team is not only extremely knowledgeable, but guided by the very latest technology within the golfing world to uncover the underlying statistics which may impact a golfer’s game.

Golf lessons at AFGolf Store not only encompass one-on-one tutorial, they are conducted in a state-of-the-art swing studio under the presence of Trackman technology and video analysis software. Trackman accurately measures the flight of the golf ball, providing valuable data which helps the coaching team suggest club characteristics or swing changes with even greater confidence.