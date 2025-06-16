Kemp's monster putt secures win in three-way play-off

John Kemp | England Golf

A stunning 40-foot putt in the play-off put him in prime position for back-to-back wins

Woburn golfer John Kemp made it back-to-back English Senior Men’s Amateur Stroke Play titles after an exhilarating three-way play-off on the Hotchkin Course at The National Golf Centre.

Kemp, Stephen Jensen (Trevose) and Scotland’s Kenneth Gallacher all finished on -1 overall to go to a play-off, and despite Kemp missing a three-footer to win with birdie on the 1st, he rolled his 40-foot eagle putt up to mere inches to seal victory on the second play-off hole (18).

He said: “It was a bit of an ordeal with the play-off but I'm chuffed to bits. I've won the Champion of Champions and the Midland Amateur here, so I love this golf course. Without doubt though the Bracken Course was the toughest this week, and you could see that with the scores, it's very tricky!

“I thought I'd blown it with the missed putt on the 1st play-off hole, it was a bad miss from just three feet. I went out of my process, which I didn't do on the 18th to get into the play-off with that up-and-down out of the bunker.

“I was lucky off the tee on the second play-off hole, as I pulled it and it came up short of the bunker, whereas the others went in, but I managed to knock it on the green and two-putt which was lovely.”

Kemp, who headed to Turkey on Sunday for the European Senior Amateur Championship added: “I'll have a few beers over there and have a nice chilled time with my wife - she picked that one because it's 40 degrees and all-inclusive!”

The 2026 English Senior Men’s Amateur Stroke Play Championship takes place at The Ipswich Golf Club and Woodbridge Golf Club.