Woburn pro Ciara shines at The Shires

Junior golfer, Ciara Egan, from Woburn Golf Club put on an exceptional display of golf at the qualifying event for the American Golf Junior Championship held at The Shire London, with the youngster from the Milton Keynes club making it through to the national final that will be televised on Sky Sports.

Ciara scored a very credible 14 over par total playing off a handicap of 11 to become the winner of the Girls’ gross competition. She now progresses to the UK & Ireland final at Gainsborough Golf Club, home to tournament sponsor PING.

After seeing qualification come to a close, Matt Bacon, Head of Events at American Golf couldn’t hide his excitement for the Junior Championship, “Some of the best junior golfers in the UK & Ireland have played in the Championship over the past few years so I’m excited to see the boys and girls that have been here today taking the competition forward.

"There has been some incredible golf, all played in the best spirit of the game. It never ceases to amaze me how these young people perform under pressure, but more so, how they handle themselves in the heat of competition. From what I’ve seen and heard, every parent and Junior coach can be very proud of their kids.”

John Clark, Managing Director of PING Europe, added, “Over the years we’ve been involved with the American Golf Junior Championship, we’ve seen some great golf played by hugely talented golfers but, more importantly, we’ve seen sportsmanship and camaraderie from some inspiring young people.

"We’re delighted to be continuing our partnership with American Golf and being part of this fantastic event yet again, and we’re looking forward to welcoming all the qualifiers to Gainsborough Golf Club for the finals.”