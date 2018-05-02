Blackmore leads the way for Orbit

Charlotte Blackmore starred for Orbit Trampoline Club in the first league meeting of the season.

Charlotte, 15, took the silver medal in the 15-16 girls, competing against 59 other girls.

At level 3 Rachel Marsh finished in the top 30 from a huge group of 77. Quite respectable. In the boys 13-14 Josh Watters was 21st from 31, quite a contrast in numbers.

At level 2 19+ Emily RoxbeeCox gave two strong routines to finish in 6th.place, while Alice Day and Martha McKinnell were seventh and tenth respectively, so all girls gained some valuable points.

In the 15-16 girls Milly Cole pulled herself up with a fine voluntary routine to take tenth place, Rebecca Dormer consistently neat in 13th place, and after a very fine start, Millie Heathcote ended in 18th place.

In the boy’s event, Charlie Roberts held onto fifth place.

In the 13-14 girls Olivia Webb started and finished well to take fifth place.

In the synchronised events at 19+ Milly Cole and Emily Roxbeecox were fourth and Alice Day and Martha McKinnell eighth.

In the 15-16 girls Olivia Webb and Millie Heathcote took seventh place.