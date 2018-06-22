Magnificent seven for Orbit’s squad

Seven gymnasts from Orbit Trampoline Club were in action in Birmingham at the weekend, aiming to qualify for the national showdown.

Representing Southern Region, in the girls 9-10 yrs, Asami Gynn took eighth place, scoring valuable points and securing a place in the individual championships.

In the 13+ girls, Laura Kelly and Lauren Muttitt took first and eighth place respectively, also gaining slots in the Individual Championships.

Fraser Macpherson jumped two good routines gaining points in sixth.

Rachel Marsh, at the higher difficulty level 13-14 girls took points in 11th.

Millie Heathcote and Charlotte Blackmore in the girls 15+ rose to the occasion with fifth and an excellent third.

From the higher performance level, their team mate Olivia Webb will join them in the Individual Championships next month.