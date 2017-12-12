Megan seals third world championship

Megan Kealy has claimed another world championship after taking gold at the World Tumbling Championships in Bulgaria.

Megan trains more than 20 hours a week with MK Gymnastics, and her performance in Sofia was enough to take the Girls’ 17-21 world title - her third world crown.

“I am so happy to become World Champion again,” she said. “I am so thankful I have achieved the biggest title a tumbler could wish for.”

There was more good news for MK Gymnastics too, with Jack Leahy taking silver in the Boys 13-14 category, while Naana Oppon took bronze in the girls 11-12.

Coach Mikey French added: “I couldn’t be prouder of any of them. This is the third time Megan is World Champion which shows unbelievable talent and commitment. Jack taking second at his third Worlds shows his sheer determination and Naana takes bronze whilst still being only 10-years-old.”