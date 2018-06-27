More medals for Orbit gymnasts

Orbit Gymnastics celebrated six gold medals at Brackley last weekend.

Hannah Biles, Siena Trofa, Lola Soley, Clara Marsh, Hannah Lingard and Caitlin Driscoll all proudly took gold in their individual categories.

Yasir Lawal , Lily Munday and LIbby-Leigh Corby all claimed silvers, while Alex Thumm, Faridah Lawal and Freya Robinson took bronze medals.

The synchro pairs all came away with medals, two golds and one silver as well.

"These were just a few of the many achievements and all competitors should be proud of themselves and their performance," said coach Maria Cole.