Orbit leap for joy with seven gold medals

Orbit Gymnastics once again welcomed 350 gymnasts as they hosted the February Grading Trampolining Competition.

Despite having to borrow equipment from schools and village halls to cope with the level of entries, Orbit celebrated seven gold medals, seven silver medals and two bronzes from a strong group of 40 competing at the competition.

Golds went to: Charlotte Blackmore (2), Laura Kelly, Libby-Leigh Corby, Lauren Muttitt and Fraser Macpherson.

Silvers were awarded to: Milly Cole, Grace Blackmore, Caitlin Driscoll, Lily Mundy, Hannah Lingard, Laura Kelly and Asami Gynn.

Bronzes were picked up by Freya Robinson and Alice Parker.