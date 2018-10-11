Orbit take some gold and silver in South Shields

There was plenty of gold and silver linings for Orbit Trampoline Club at the last qualifying round of the National Trampoline league.

On the opening day of competition, League 3 jumpers took to the air and Grace Blackmore held 16th place, exactly half way, and an improvement on her last event.

The L2 girls leaping for joy!

However, her older sister Charlotte showed the opposition her heels, went into the final in first place, and holding her nerve and poise, retained that gold medal and sailed into the National Championships coming in November. There was another blow for the rest of the 28 girls in the group. After almost half a year out, Imogen Wells gave a surprisingly good performance to enter the final in third and slip just one down to hold fourth and book herself a Championship place.

On the second day, the League 2 girls opened the foray with two synchronised partnerships. In the 19+ ladies Emily RoxbeeCox and Milly Cole worked off the cold with two high and well matched routines, but Emily ran out of trampoline and their voluntary was marked from nine.

Olivia Webb and Millie Heathcote, competing in the younger group, fought off some fine efforts and held a very respectable fourth place. They should be jumping in November.

Individually, Olivia jumped her very high standard best, going into the final in first, and being pipped by tenths to hold a precious silver.

Milly Cole jumped very high and with daring kick-outs, entering the final in second place. Her quick thinking saved a disaster, and she held sixth place.

Millie Heathcote gave a clean and stylish performance, but needed more height to really do damage. She entered the final in eighth place and retained the same position.

All three girls earned their place in the National Championships for which they are already training hard.

In the 13-14 girls Rachel Marsh was giving her usual high steady performance, when an unusual and unexpected mistake in her voluntary routine cost her vital places. She finished outside the top ten, but may have enough points to compete in November’s shoot-out.