Podium finishes for Orbit Trampoline Club

Orbit Trampoline Club celebrated two podium finishes at the Southern Region Team Championships.

There were the ten best clubs competing for the cups, one for the first, and one for the second division. Last year, Orbit were the proud winners of Division One, but did not have a team in Division Two.

All of Orbit's performers jumped to the best of their abilities, bringing credit to themselves and the club. When all the calculations were made, the highs and lows, the added difficulty and the horizontal displacement, both teams were in the medals.

The Division Two team was third, much to their surprise and credit, and while the Division One team narrowly missed raising the cup again with a fine second place.