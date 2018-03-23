Seven from Orbit make the regionals

Libby-Leigh Corby and Asami Gynn were two of seven medalists from Orbit Trampoline team at the Southern Region Trampoline Team Selection last weekend.

Orbit took 18 members who had qualified to make the attempt, and they all jumped their socks off.

Beginning at the top, in the Level 5 girls 15+ Charlotte Blackmore continued her run of good form, taking 1st. place, and her team mate Millie Heathcote followed closely with 3rd. Sammi Godleman came 17th. but improved on her previous performance.

In the 13-14 girls Rachel Marsh was 3rd and so joins the regional team.

In Level 3 11-12 boys Fraser Macpherson made sure of his place by coming a clear 1st.

At level 2 girls 13+ Laura Kelly and Lauren Muttitt fought for honours having been placed 2nd and 1st last time respectively, and changed their order this time, both making the team.

In the girls 11-12s Grace Blackmore was 6th. and Libby-Leigh Corby narrowly missed a team place but was rewarded with a 3rd place trophy.

In the 9-10 girls we fared better, with Asami Gynn taking a fine 2nd place and a team slot.

At L1 13+ Hannah Lingard was jumping characteristically well, when disaster struck and she made a wrong move. No second chances, score zero. Despite a fine second routine she could do no better than 22nd. place. Her compatriot Zoe Hunter, made two reliable routines and took 8th place.

Lily Mundy took a fine 3rd in the 11-12 girls, not quite making the team.

In the 9-10 girls Summer Goldsmith was 14th. and Samira Westerby 11th, both giving good performances.