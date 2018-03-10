Snow problem for champion Arabians

Arabian Gymnastics put aside the snow to be crowned 2018 National Tulip champions at level 5.

Bella Campbell Marshall, Lyla Clark, Tallulah Couper and Emilee Brooks completed a podium sweep on the bars, while Emilee and Bella’s balance beam routine wrapped up the gold medal.

At Level 3, injury to Lucy Thompson midway through her floor routine denied the team from victory, and had to settle for silver overall.

Kyle Howton though claimed gold on the beam and bronze on the vault, while Molly Harris’ overall performance saw her finish third.

The competition also saw Flic Smith, Jenny Johnson, Annie Purohit and Verity Fraser-Reynolds became the youngest ever Arabian team to compete.

The level 4 team consisted of Alysha Howton, Anna Coaton, Jaydie Durnford, and Phoebe Briggs. The girls were agonisingly close to the podium in 4th place losing out to Bronze by a mere 0.2.