Tallulah takes top spot for Arabian

Tallulah Cooper starred for Arabian Gymnastics as she tool four medals at the annual Indi competition in Lincolnshire.

Competing for Arabian Gymnastics, Tallulah 14, came out on top taking gold on floor, bars and beam and a second placing on the Vault. Keeping her cool on the day, Tallulah showed she has matured as a gymnast and a competitor and can now relax and enjoy competitions, something that not all gymnasts are able to do.

Ten-year-old Lyla Clark starred with her artistic floor and powerful vault, but falls on both bars and beam cost her an overall medal, placing in 15th.

Even with an unfortunate fall on the beam Bella Campbell-Marshall (11) still came away with a bronze medal for her performance as well as a bronze for her vault.

Alysha Howton, 13, managed to keep her nerve, something she has previously struggled to do and got gold for her bars and beam routines. Strong tumbles and a powerful vault didn’t quite get her a medal and she placed just outside the medals for these two events.

Arabian's eldest competitor Kyla, 19, took gold on floor and silvers on bars, beam and vault. A fall on beam cost her the gold medal, but she still kept her cool and showed her experience by supporting her teammates.