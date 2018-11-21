Webb wins National Trampoline League title

Olivia Webb was crowned British champion at the National Trampoline League finals last weekend.Olivia Webb was crowned British champion at the National Trampoline League finals last weekend.

The Orbit Trampoline Club member led from the off in the 13-14 girls competition, and with a brilliant performance in her final routine, claimed the gold medal.

Orbit sent six gymnasts to the competition. Charlotte Blackmore and Imogen Wells had made it through from fields of 70 other girls in three qualifying rounds to be here in the last 24. Both girls had trained well and stood a chance of making the final of the finals, the last eight, to be decided by a single routine. Imogen warmed up frighteningly well, and true to jinx premonitions, performed a little less well in her actual routines - a good performance, but not enough for the last eight as she finished 12th.

However, Charlotte excelled herself and entered the last 8 in 4th. position. Here she gave two sparkling routines and raised her game to achieve second place and a silver medal.

Level 2 opened on Sunday, and in the 15-16 boys Charlie Roberts, Millie Heathcote and Milly Cole in the girls, all warmed up. Then the actual routines, where for Charlie disaster struck and he fouled up his compulsory. The girls performed competitively and were in pole positions. Despite disappointment and the temptation to withdraw, Charlie gave an excellent voluntary scoring a 9.3 from one judge. The lead was too great however, and he ended his campaign in 12th place.

Milly went on through to the last eight, but Millie did not, finishing tantalisingly in ninth place. Milly Cole gave her last routine, and we all agreed that she had done better warm-ups, but fifth place was honourable at the very least.