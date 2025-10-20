Hammond Rock Sponsors MK City Topaz U14s Girls Football Team – Supporting the Future of Women’s Sport

By Nicola Purnell
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 17:20 BST
The MK City Topaz Under-14 girls’ team proudly show off their new kits, sponsored by Hammond Rock.placeholder image
The MK City Topaz Under-14 girls’ team proudly show off their new kits, sponsored by Hammond Rock.
Hammond Rock is proud to announce its new sponsorship of the MK City Topaz Under 14s Girls football team, who are currently sitting proudly at the top of their league.

This exciting partnership reflects Hammond Rock’s commitment to supporting grassroots sport and empowering the next generation of female athletes. As the popularity and visibility of girls’ and women’s football continue to surge across the UK, Hammond Rock is delighted to be part of that growth at a local level.

“We’re thrilled to support such a talented and passionate team,” said a spokesperson for Hammond Rock. “The rise of girls’ football is something we’re proud to be involved in, and we hope this marks the beginning of a long and rewarding partnership with MK City.”

The sponsorship will help provide essential funding for the team’s kits, equipment, and ongoing development – ensuring the girls have the support they need to thrive both on and off the pitch.

MK City Chairman, Simon Galbraith added: “Having the backing of Hammond Rock means a great deal to us. The girls work incredibly hard, and this support gives them a real boost as they continue their amazing season.”

With MK City Topaz currently leading their league, this collaboration comes at a pivotal time, further motivating the team as they push for continued success.

