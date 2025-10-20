Hammond Rock Sponsors MK City Topaz U14s Girls Football Team – Supporting the Future of Women’s Sport
This exciting partnership reflects Hammond Rock’s commitment to supporting grassroots sport and empowering the next generation of female athletes. As the popularity and visibility of girls’ and women’s football continue to surge across the UK, Hammond Rock is delighted to be part of that growth at a local level.
“We’re thrilled to support such a talented and passionate team,” said a spokesperson for Hammond Rock. “The rise of girls’ football is something we’re proud to be involved in, and we hope this marks the beginning of a long and rewarding partnership with MK City.”
The sponsorship will help provide essential funding for the team’s kits, equipment, and ongoing development – ensuring the girls have the support they need to thrive both on and off the pitch.
MK City Chairman, Simon Galbraith added: “Having the backing of Hammond Rock means a great deal to us. The girls work incredibly hard, and this support gives them a real boost as they continue their amazing season.”
With MK City Topaz currently leading their league, this collaboration comes at a pivotal time, further motivating the team as they push for continued success.