Anderson released by Lightning after struggling to adapt to life in England

Defenceman Clay Anderson has left MK Lightning with immediate effect.

Clay signed for the club last summer from Danish cup and league champions Aalborg Pirates and has been an ever-present in the team so far this season. However he has encountered some challenges in acclimatising to life in the UK and Lightning have, reluctantly, agreed to his request to allow him to return to the US.

Team owner Graham Moody said: “We wish Clay all the best for the future and he leaves with our thanks for his efforts in the first half of the season. Obviously losing a player at this stage isn’t ideal but our player-coaches, Tim Wallace and Ryan Lannon, continue to work hard to strengthen the team as we push for a play-off place.

“In the meantime we know the rest of the team will pull together and give it everything they’ve got for our fans - and we hope to see a big, noisy attendance on Saturday night to cheer them on.”